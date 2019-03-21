Paddlers Landing crowd-funding campaign succeeds, exceeds state match for Mott Park

By Jan Worth-Nelson

Flint River buffs are celebrating today as a partnership of the Flint River Watershed Coalition, the Mott Park Neighborhood Association, the City of Flint and 600 other donors topped a $50,000 goal to match a contribution from the State of Michigan for construction of a paddlers’ landing at the Mott Park Recreation Area.

FRWC staff and representatives from the many partners and donors for the project assembled at The Ferris Wheel building downtown to mark the success of the campaign.

A beaming Rebecca Fedewa, executive director of the FRWC, said “We can’t wait to share the Paddlers’ Landing with residents and visitors.

“The outpouring of love in this community–for this project and the Flint River–is just tremendous and we can’t thank people enough for making the campaign a success,” she said.

The project will create safe and easier access to the river, which runs through the park, thanks to funds from 600 contributors to Patronicity, a crowd-funding platform of the Michigan Department of Economic Development (MEDC). The watershed partners had 50 days to raise the $50,000, reaching and exceeding the goal just a few hours before the time expired.

Sarah Scheitel, manager of the FRWC Corridor Alliance, said donations ranged from $10 to $10,000. The paddlers’ landing campaign was primed by $10,000 from the Hagerman Foundation. By mid-evening Thursday, the total was at $65,000.

Other major donors included the Habitat for Humanity BRAND grant program, the Rotary Club, and the North American Engineering and Tooling Center.

Fedewa said additional donations included a $5,000 personal donation from Ridgway White, CEO and president of the C.S. Mott Foundation, $7,000 from the Union Sportsman Alliance, and a final donation of $8,000 from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

The success of the Patronicity campaign clears the way for an additional $50,000 from the MEDC through the Public Spaces, Community Places program. Fedewa said combining the Patronicity funds with the MEDC match and existing funds will “fully fund” the project, with construction set to be complete by this August.

For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/paddlerslanding . Donations can always also be delivered to: The Flint River Watershed Coalition at 1300 Bluff Street, Suite 114, Flint, MI 48504.

The Flint River Watershed Coalition works in partnership to “protect, promote, and improve the Flint River and its watershed.” More information available at www.flintriver.org.

Banner photo courtesy of the FRWC Paddlers’ Landing website.

EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

