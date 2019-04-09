Easter Egg Hunt, skateboard competition to launch SK810 effort for new skatepark

By Jeffery L. Carey, Jr.

A free Easter egg hunt and skate jam to raise awareness and promote a potential new skatepark is set for 12 noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Flint’s local skatepark inside the Swartz Creek Golf Course, 1902 Hammerberg Rd.

Sponsored by DIY Flint, Brush Alley Skateboard Shop, and the Recycle Bike Shop and Mobile Bike Repair, the event will feature a skateboard competition and live music from the band Jon Fett Quartet. Food, beverages and local merchandise will be available and the kid-friendly event may get a visit from the Easter Bunny.

There will be small prizes in the eggs and some may contain money. “It is rumored that one of the eggs will have $100 in it,” said Jenna Bankston of the Brush Alley Skateboard Shop.

The eggs and the bunny suit are being provided by Adam Moore, an associate planner with the City of Flint Parks and Recreation Department.

“We just want kids to know there is going to be a new park,” Bankston said, “so they will have something to look forward to.”

The sponsoring group, Sk810, a play on the city’s area code, has been working to partner with the City of Flint for the proposed new park, and aims to beef up community participation and launch fundraising at the event.

They also expect to announce formation of a formal committee structure.

Positions that still need to be filled on the Sk810 steering committee are secretary, grant writer, event planner, youth representative 18 years old or younger, social media specialist, and fundraising officer.

The group hopes to have the committee slots filled by the end of April, according to Jennings Harper of the Brush Alley Skateboard Shop. So far there’s only one community member out of a goal of six.

Applications to join the steering committee as a community member can be found at the Brush Alley Skateboard Shop or by going to the online application at https://goo.gl/forms/I1uJQSnKO8lEMDcQ2. This form will be considered a formal application for election to the Flint Sk810 steering committee.

Banner photo of the current Flint skatepark at the Swartz Creek Golf Course by Jeff Carey.

EVM Staff Writer Jeffery L. Carey, Jr. can be reached at jlcareyjr@hotmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

