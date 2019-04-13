Human rights journalist Edwin Black speaks on “Israel and International Law” at MCC Tuesday April 16

Mott Community College presents “Israel And International Law – The Historical Underpinnings,” a lecture by New York Times bestselling author Edwin Black, 7 p.m. April 16 at Mott’s Regional Technology Center auditorium.

Black, a historian and human rights journalist, is author of 11 books, including “IBM and the Holocaust: The Strategic Alliance Between Nazi Germany and America’s Most Powerful Corporation,” and “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race.”

Lee Gonzales of Flint, Michigan Department of Civil Rights deputy director; and civil rights icon William Anderson, a movement colleague of Martin Luther King, Jr., will deliver introductory remarks.

A reception will follow. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested by email or by phone, (810) 767-5922.

The event is co-sponsored by Mott Community College, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.

