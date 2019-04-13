Human rights journalist Edwin Black speaks on “Israel and International Law” at MCC Tuesday April 16

Posted on Apr 13, 2019

Edwin Black appearing last year in Flint (Photo by Jan Worth-Nelson)

Mott Community College presents “Israel And International Law – The Historical Underpinnings,” a lecture by New York Times bestselling author Edwin Black, 7 p.m. April 16 at Mott’s Regional Technology Center auditorium.

Black, a historian and human rights journalist, is author of 11 books, including “IBM and the Holocaust: The Strategic Alliance Between Nazi Germany and America’s Most Powerful Corporation,” and “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race.”

Lee Gonzales of Flint, Michigan Department of Civil Rights deputy director; and civil rights icon William Anderson, a movement colleague of Martin Luther King, Jr., will deliver introductory remarks.

A reception will follow. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested by email or by phone, (810) 767-5922.

The event is co-sponsored by Mott Community College, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.

