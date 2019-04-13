Pottery, glass, painting, more: Time to register for summer classes at the FIA

Registration for Flint Institute of Art summer art school opens 9 a.m. Tuesday April 16, with classes for ages 5 and up, including pottery, glass, painting, photography, weaving, animation, theatre arts, and drawing.

Participants may register online or in person at 1120 E. Kearsley St. A course catalog is available here. Costs range from $25-300, with tuition assistance available here.

For more info, call (810) 237-7315 or email arted@flintarts.org.

