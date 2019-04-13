Three spring initiatives start April 15 to “replant Genesee County” by conservation district

The Genesee Conservation District announces its spring initiatives to replant Genesee County.

The annual Reforestation Event, a tree sale and show, is 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 15 at Genesee County Habitat for Humanity, 101 Burton St. A Native Plant workshop begins at 1 p.m., and previously ordered trees and plants may be picked up. Native perennials are available at geneseecd.org through April 18.

Arbor Day, volunteers are invited to help plant 200 trees 3-5 p.m. April 26 at Longway Park next to Potter School, 2500 N. Averill Ave.

A social media photo swap begins April 25. Through September, residents are invited to share pictures of their own trees, flowers, fruits and shrubs at #showusyourplants.

All events are free and open to the public. For more info, call (810) 820-2681 or email geneseecd@yahoo.com.

