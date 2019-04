The International Center of Greater Flint (ICGF) has scheduled an “international coffee hour” for international and U.S. residents to socialize and mingle.

The free event, open to the community, is set for 5-7 p.m. May 2 at Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

More information is available at ICGFlint.org.

