EVM staffer, poet Jeffery L Carey Jr launches new book Saturday at Totem

Jeffery L Carey Jr, a poet, artist, and staff writer at East Village Magazine, launches his fifth book of poetry, Estranged Union, at a reading and signing from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Totem Books, 620 W. Court St.

Carey said each purchase of the book will include a discount at the Totem Cafe.

The book has a specific and historically significant format. Written in the classic “haibun” style of Japanese poets Basho and Issa, Carey’s book is a travel journal consisting of prose, poetry and original artwork.

While borne from an ancient Asian tradition, Estranged Union also is grounded solidly in Carey’s home territory, chronicling the poet’s travels in the automotive industry of Michigan during the Great Recession of 2008-2010.

Carey said the book “captures the atmosphere of loss, fear and anger as many in this fragile and repressive time attempt to reinvent themselves and weather the struggle.” He described it as “a heartfelt assemblage that is unquestionably honest in breath as it speaks across generations and social stratifications.”

Sponsored for nomination of the Pulitzer Prize by the Greater Flint Creative Alliance, the book was published by Black Madonna Press, co-host of the event with Totem Books.

At East Village Magazine, Carey has written about the Flint River, Buckham Gallery, Horror Con, the City of Flint’s economic development staff, and the upcoming skateboarding park at the Swartz Creek Golf Course among many other topics, in addition to interviewing local artists and musicians. A U.S. Navy veteran, Carey lives in Michigan with his wife Darlene and three children. Together they are accomplished wine and maple syrup makers.

His books include, Turning Pages, poems; Callous, In Spring, Selected Poems: Repressions, poems; Songs of Epigenesis, poems; The Reflection of Elias Dumont, novel and Astilla, short fiction. More information about his work is available at http://jlcareyjr.wixsite.com/black-madonna-press

Carey is an instructor of English and Art and holds an MFA in creative writing from National University in La Jolla, CA and a BA in English from the University of Michigan-Flint.

More information is available at 810-730-6400 or by emailing the Black Madonna Press at blackmadonnapress1@outlook.com.

