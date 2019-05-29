News Brief: Eighth graders invited to open house, school year prep Thursday at Southwestern

Eighth grade students and their families from Flint and surrounding areas are invited to prepare for the upcoming school year at “Journey Into 2020,” an open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Southwestern Classical Academy, 1420 W. 12th St., Flint.

According to a release from the Flint Community School district, the school is “focused on higher expectations—for students, teachers, families and staff—in year ahead,” and will share plans and projects underway with students and families.

