News Brief: water prosecution team sets community meeting in Flint June 28

Two members of the State of Michigan’s Flint water prosecution team are coming to town for a “community conversation” with Flint residents at 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at UAW Local 659 Hall, 4549 Van Slyke Rd., Flint. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting, with Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will address the dismissals, provide updates on the team’s investigative efforts and answer any questions the residents may have for the Flint Water Crisis prosecution team.

The invitation to Flint residents to meet with the state authorities follows the June 13 dismissal of pending criminal cases related to the Flint Water Crisis. More information is available from Courtney Covington, 517-335-7666.

