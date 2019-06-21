Flint Pride Festival tomorrow in downtown Flint

Two events happen tomorrow (Saturday) in observance and celebration of Pride Month, which occurs yearly in the month of June.

Saturday, June 22nd: Flint Pride Festival

The Flint Pride Festival will be held at Riverbank Park in downtown Flint. from 2-8 p.m. Five dollar suggested donation. There will be STD/HIV testing as well as vendor tables of LGBT, allied organizations and much more. To volunteer for the Equality Caucus contact Drew Marsh at drewemarsh@gmail.com.

Facebook Event Page

Saturday, June 22nd: Flint Pride After Party

A Flint Pride Festival after party, hosted by Chi Chi Rodriquez, will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Pachyderm Pub, 1408 Hemphill Rd., Burton. Five dollar cover with a show starting at 10:30 p.m. starring Bentley James, Lauren Jarvis, Karli LaCorre, Carmen A. Cruz, Shane, and Kayla Stratus. RSVP requested to the Facebook event page provided below.

Facebook Event Page

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

