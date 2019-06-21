Flint Pride Festival tomorrow in downtown Flint

Posted on Jun 21, 2019

Two events happen tomorrow (Saturday) in observance and celebration of Pride Month, which occurs yearly in the month of June.

Saturday, June 22nd: Flint Pride Festival
The Flint Pride Festival will be held at Riverbank Park in downtown Flint. from 2-8 p.m. Five dollar suggested donation. There will be STD/HIV testing as well as vendor tables of LGBT, allied organizations and much more. To volunteer for the Equality Caucus  contact Drew Marsh at drewemarsh@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 22nd: Flint Pride After Party
A Flint Pride Festival after party, hosted by Chi Chi Rodriquez, will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Pachyderm Pub, 1408 Hemphill Rd., Burton. Five dollar cover with a show starting at 10:30 p.m. starring Bentley James, Lauren Jarvis, Karli LaCorre, Carmen A. Cruz, Shane, and Kayla Stratus.  RSVP requested to the Facebook event page provided below.
