FRIDAY: Fundraiser to support Flint Middle School student’s cancer fight

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held Friday, June 21, to support a Holmes STEAM Academy student’s fight against cancer. Kaylon Ross-Howell was diagnosed with glitomatosis cerebri, a rare form of brain cancer. According to Blake Strozier, Flint board of education vice president, Ross-Howell’s condition is “inoperable” and “in the final stages.”

The benefit dinner will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes STEAM Academy, 6602 Oxley Dr., Flint, MI 48504. Organizers of the event are asking a minimum $10 donation for a meal that includes spaghetti (with meat or meatless sauce), chicken wings, garlic bread, and a slice of cake. All funds will be contributed to the family of Ross-Howell which, according to Strozier, is “going back and forth to Ann Arbor daily” for treatment.

Contributions can also be made to Ross-Howell’s GoFundMe account: https:// www.gofundme.com/kaylon-wings. Additional information can be provided by calling 810-337-8058.

According to the Facebook page of Holmes STEAM Academy, funds raised will be used to help with “ongoing medical expenses” and “final arrangements” for Ross-Howell. “I know we’re a school system that doesn’t talk about prayer, but I ask that you pray for this community,” Strozier said.

https://www.facebook.com/HolmesSTEAMFlint

–EVM Staff