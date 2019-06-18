News Brief: 18th Annual Unity March set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday

The 18th Annual Unity March Against Violence is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, starting at the Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Blvd in Flint. According to spokesperson Donna Ullrich, “this is an historic peace walk that engages residents of the walks route in the activities and provides community resources for all who need them.”

“Let’s walk together and work together to respect and protect all of our neighbors. We’ll even feed you after the walk,” she said. Community Expo begins at 1 p.m.

For more information and to register go here: workintwogether@gmail.com, or 810-789-7700.

–EVM Staff