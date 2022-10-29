Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

Photos by Tom Travis

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to Flint with some of the same high-profile Democrats she had with her on last Friday’s visit. Today she added the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, former governor for six years and first female governor of Rhode Island.

Raimondo and all the speakers addressed the crowd from a small stage encircled by about 75 chairs for the audience. Raimondo said the choice in this election is “crystal clear.”

“You have a choice,” she said. “You can choose Democrats who will lower health care costs, create more manufacturing and stop the surge of gun violence on our children” — one member of the audience was wearing an “Oxford Strong” sweatshirt — “or you can vote for dishonesty, lying, misinformation. We have to fight for our democracy.”

EVM Managing Editor Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

