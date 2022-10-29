Gov. Whitmer visits Flint with entourage of powerhouse Democrats

Posted on Oct 29, 2022

Photos by Tom Travis

 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again in Flint today — this time at the Farmers’ Market. Whitmer returned to Flint with some of the same high-profile Democrats she had with her on last Friday’s visit. Today she added the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, former governor for six years and first female governor of Rhode Island.

Raimondo and all the speakers addressed the crowd from a small stage encircled by about 75 chairs for the audience. Raimondo said the choice in this election is “crystal clear.”

“You have a choice,”  she said. “You can choose Democrats who will lower health care costs, create more manufacturing and stop the surge of gun violence on our children” — one member of the audience was wearing an “Oxford Strong” sweatshirt — “or you can vote for dishonesty, lying, misinformation. We have to fight for our democracy.”

Candidate for Representative for the 69th District in the Michigan House, Jasper Martus introduced each speaker at today’s campaign rally. Martus called U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee his “hero” and “mentor.” They embraced as Kildee took the stage to speak to the audience. (Photo by Tom Travis)

 

Gov. Whitmer hugs her sister (in pink) after she spoke. (Photo by Tom Travis)

 

Michigan State Senator for the 13th District, the Royal Oak area, Mallory McMorrow. (Photo by Tom Travis)

Tom Travis

