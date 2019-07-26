It’s Jazz Festival weekend at Riverbank Park: Events tonight through Sunday

The 38th annual Flint Jazz Festival kicks off at Riverbank Park tonight featuring local favorite Kevin Collins at 5:30 followed by Banda Magda at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s performances start at 1:30 p.m. with American saxophonist Najee. Sunday performances start at 2, concluding at 7 p.m. with smooth jazz gospel musician and native Detroit Tim Bowman. See full schedule below.

Admission is $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. The weekend pass is only available today; tickets are cash only at the gate.

“Make no mistake, this year’s lineup of world renowned musicians is one of the best ever,” according to Greg Fiedler, president and CEO of the Greater Flint Arts Council. “Our headliners are not to be missed.”

Seating is not provided, so Fiedler advises bringing your owncushions, blankets and folding chairs. No outside food or beverages are allowed; organizers encourage attendees to support onsite vendors.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with JazzWalk, providing music at four downtown clubs.

According to its press release, the annual Flint Jazz Festival is produced by Greater Flint Arts Council and supported by grants from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, William G. & Katherine S. Huber Fund, HAP, Diplomat Pharmacy, Mott Community College, Hamilton Community Health Network, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information is available at geneseefun.com or the Greater Flint Arts Council at 810-238-ARTS.

Full schedule below:

