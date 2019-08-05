Nestle to continue Ice Mountain water delivery, mayor’s office announces

The following press release was issued today from City Hall:

FLINT, Mich. — Mayor Karen Weaver and the City’s Chief Recovery Officer, Jameca Patrick-Singleton, announced today that Nestlé Waters North America will continue supplying Ice Mountain®Brand 100% Natural Spring Water to Flint residents.

“We appreciate that Nestlé Waters has agreed to extend supplying bottled water beyond the August end date,” said Mayor Weaver. “Since the spring of 2018, Nestlé Waters has generously provided nearly 5 million bottles of water to Flint, and this extension will help the residents as we continue to replace lead tainted service lines.”

“We are pleased to work with our community and corporate partners, such as Nestlé Waters, to continue to provide ongoing support to Flint residents,” said Patrick-Singleton. “We know that people were concerned that bottled water distribution would be ending soon, however, at the request of Mayor Weaver, Nestle has agreed to continue distribution.”

At this time a distribution end date has not been reached between Nestle and the City of Flint, residents are able to visit Help Centers on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A complete list of Help Centers and resources available can be found at www.cityofflint.com.

