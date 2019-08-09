CCNA is 100: pizza party to celebrate the century Saturday at MCC

The College Cultural Neighborhood Association will celebrate its 100th birthday with a pizza party from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mott Community College Regional Technology Building Veranda facing Second Street.

CCNA Vice-president Sherry Hayden said the event is made possible by Mott Community College, with hosts Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea and the president’s executive cabinet, in conjunction with the MCC Institutional Advancement office and MCC neighborhood representative Dawn Hibbard.

Hayden said the group will meet at the Regional Technology Building, the same building where CCNA meets monthly. The party will be outside on the Veranda, the covered outdoor space at the back of the building, facing Second Street.

Hibbard commented, “Dr. Beverly is happy to have the College host the neighborhood’s centennial celebration and she is looking forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.”

Donations from Senator Jim Ananich, Tom and Kathleen Beaubien and Kirk Laue are making possible Luigi’s pizza, salad and pop. Ice cream treats and popsicles at the ice cream cart are courtesy of Mark Fisher and Amy Garza of Weichert Realtors. Cold bottled water will be supplied by a grant written by Becky Pettengill to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Everything is free, Hayden said.

Parking in the RTC lot is accessed from Robert T. Longway. People with mobility issues are invited to use the MCC Conference Center parking in front of Safety. On this map, Main Campus Map Flint – Campus Maps | Mott Community College

–EVM Staff

