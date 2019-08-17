It’s Back to the Bricks weekend: grilles, fins, vintage cars by the hundreds shine in Vehicle City

Photos and captions by Tom Travis

It’s Back to the Bricks weekend in Flint — a tribute and celebration of the automobiles that made Vehicle City famous, and anybody can figure that out — by the hundreds of beautiful cars angled from south to north on Saginaw Street. EVM staff writer Tom Travis checked out the scene Friday and captured a few of the colors, style and stories. The car fest, in its fifteenth year, has included a week’s worth of events, including a cruise from Grand Blanc to downtown, concerts, a military flyover, a Corvette reunion and vintage Buicks on display at Factory One, the birthplace of General Motors. By the time it’s over the weekend is expected to attract up to 500,000 car enthusiasts and wraps up a week of events at 8 p.m. tonight.

Downtown Dunesmobile

Sky blue Buick match

Out of this world Galaxie

Car-aholic’s truck: no more dents

Chevelle restored with love

Wildcat “rides like a dream”

