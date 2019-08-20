Flint Junior High closed because of heat Wednesday

This news was just issued by the public relations firm of the Flint Community Schools:

Due to high temperatures, the Flint Junior High School will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 21, as the District works to mitigate climate control issues in the building. All other schools will be in session. Classes at the Junior High will resume Thursday, Aug. 22. All Junior High staff report to the Administration Building for professional learning.

[After a fund-raising effort by pastors and community leaders, air conditioners were delivered Tuesday by Mayor Karen Weaver and members of the Board of Education to Brownell/STEM Academy after temperatures in the classrooms were recorded in the high 90s].

