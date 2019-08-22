Zero Mass Water/Pierce Park proposal presentation cancelled for tonight

Sherry Hayden, vice president of the College Cultural Neighborhood Association, has just issued this notice:

“A special meeting of the CCNA regarding the proposed use of Pierce Park Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-9 pm has been cancelled.

“The Director of Zero Mass Water, Colin Goddard, called last night to say that over the past couple days he has spoken with several members of the community, learned about some use restrictions, and determined Pierce Park Golf Course does not make sense for the project. The company is looking at other sites in Flint that would be more appropriate.

“We invited him to come and speak about the project anyway, but he said it would be better to present first to the residents who live in another area of the city where the company is considering a proposed site. Once that is in order, he asked to present to our neighborhood at a later date.

“We apologize for the late notice of cancellation, and again thank Mott Community College for graciously offering their facilities to us.

“Thank you to everyone who took time to research and weighed in. We’ll be discussing the issues that arose in future meetings.”

The next regular meeting of the CCNA will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Mott Community College Regional Technology Auditorium.

