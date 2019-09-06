Education Beat: Flint schools test scores show modest gain, still lag behind area, state averages

Test scores for students in Flint Community Schools (FCS) showed modest gains in 2018-2019, but lagged significantly behind “similar students” and state averages, according to data released the last week of August by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE).

Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) scores in Grades 3-7 show overall modest improvement:

M-STEP was administered to students in Grades 3-7 during spring 2019 in English Language Arts (ELA), math, and social studies (5th grade only).

In Flint, the tests were administered in eight buildings: Doyle/Ryder; Durant Tuuri Mott; Eisenhower; Freeman; Holmes; Neithercut; Pierce; and Potter.

A close analysis of the numbers suggests Flint students may have improved or remained the same on 65 of 73 tests administered in the eight FCS buildings. [Note: The exact result/interpretation of many tests is unclear due to “greater than” (>), “less than” (<), and “equal to” (=) symbols.]

Most gains were modest, increasing a few percentage points. Nonetheless, a sampling of clear, significant gains from 2017-18 to 2018-19 were posted by students in the following buildings, grades, and subjects:

Doyle/Ryder, grade 4, ELA, up from < 5 to 13 percent proficient;

Doyle/Ryder, grade 6, ELA, up from 12 to 20 percent proficient;

Durant Tuuri Mott, grade 3, ELA, up from 9 to 20 percent proficient;

Durant Tuuri Mott, grade 3, math, up from 6 to 15 percent proficient;

Eisenhower, grade 5, math, up from < 5 to 11 percent proficient;

Freeman, grade 6, ELA, up from 21 to 38 percent proficient;

Freeman, grade 5, social studies, up from 18 to 23 percent proficient;

Holmes, grade 4, ELA, up from < 5 to 10 percent proficient;

Holmes, grade 3, math, up from 8 to 14 percent proficient;

Neithercut, grade 3, math, up from < 5 to <= 10 percent proficient;

Pierce, grade 3, math, up from 30 to 35 percent proficient;

Pierce, grade 6, ELA, up from 15 to 23 percent proficient;

Potter, grade 7, ELA, up from 9 to 20 percent proficient;

Potter, grade 7, math, up from < 5 to 12 percent proficient.

However, the front page of the MDE Education Dashboard might give pause to any euphoria generated by the above scores. It indicated that “Students Proficient in ELA at the End of Third Grade” in Flint schools increased from 10.8 in 2017-18 to 10.9 percent in 2018-19.