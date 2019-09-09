Public hearing on Flint’s alleged failures to follow charter 10 a.m. Tuesday

By Melodee Mabbitt

A hearing is scheduled at 10 am. tomorrow, Sept. 10, before Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge F. Kay Behm on the complaint filed by Linda Pohly alleging that the City of Flint failed to follow the Open Meetings Act, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and the Flint City Charter.

“We are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the hiring of an ombudsman until the city allows the Ethics and Accountability Board [EAB] to review all of the resumes and to hold interviews as they choose, as opposed to under the supervision of the human resources department,” said Pohly of Flint, a local attorney and plaintiff in the case.

The case was summarized in an EVM story available here.

A story detailing the EAB’s processes regarding the ombudsperson position over the summer can be found here.

The hearing is open to the public. The courtroom is located in the Genesee County Courthouse at 900 Saginaw St., #306.

–EVM Staff Writer Melodee Mabbitt can be reached at melodee.mabbitt@gmail.com.

