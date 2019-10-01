Village Life: No boundaries for fear–A tale of two Flints

On Halloween, I’ll have lived for 10 years in my house in the East Village, or what my mom referred to as “management’s neighborhood.”

I recently tried to explain to someone in the neighborhood how different my life was before I came here, when I lived on Bennett Avenue and later on M. L. King. I tried to explain the first violent crime I’d witnessed, and then the next one.

I don’t even know if I got them right. Was that the first one? The second? Wasn’t it in fact true that so much violence also took place before, between, and after? Why did I choose those two instances to retell?

There are two Flints in my experience.

One where you can try to explain the violence you’ve experienced by trying to cate-

gorize it: by murders? By attacks? By who died and you had to grieve? Or, by the more gruesome attacks you saw first-hand, but everyone lived? By how old you were when you went through it? Or by the age your friends were when they died? Or by the type of death? Guns or vehicular manslaughter or blunt force/stab wounds? Do overdoses even count among our losses?

And the Flint I live in now, in the College and Cultural Neighborhood, where no one has broken into our house yet, where the worst it’s ever gotten was when somebody once knocked but then ran away.

Sometimes when I am falling asleep, I dream of a hard knock, gunshot, or running feet, but when I wake afraid it always turns out I was just dreaming, afraid. Ten years and less than a mile from where I learned to be afraid, all is quiet and well living here between the politicians and attorneys, the Chamber of Commerce and university employees, with our Mott police coverage and additional private security.

I could say that I started to feel unsafe around fifth grade, but I’m not sure if that is just because my awareness was dawning or because the late 80s drew in a new era of violence in Flint.