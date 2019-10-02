Mayor Karen Weaver: “We are better off now”

By Jan Worth-Nelson It’s mid-afternoon on a balmy Monday, the first day of autumn, and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver already is running behind. It’s been a demanding and emotional day. That morning, Weaver had stood next to her police chief, Tim Johnson, flanked by city staff and community religious leaders and said, “Our city is in need of prayer.” The press conference had been hastily called after a bloody weekend left three dead in a triple homicide on the city’s east side. “This is not right, it’s got to stop,” she declared, in a somber plea for more resources for the city’s youth. “We need to get a message to young people that there are other ways to resolve issues. We’ve already had a water crisis — a generation has suffered and been dam- aged by lead in the water. Some kind of way this city has to come together. There need to be some alternatives to thinking that the only way to resolve things is to kill people.” Later that day, the mood shifted as she joined in a ribbon cutting for a new Communities First, Inc. apartment complex, the refurbished Coolidge Elementary School, which has been transformed into 54 apartments. That project is a reflection of both how the city’s schools one by one have been abandoned as enrollments plummeted, and also of how enterprising developers, like Communities First president and CEO Glenn Wilson, who attended Coolidge Elementary as a child, are finding ways to repurpose and rehabilitate some of the city’s beautiful old structures. In a way, those two events typify the dimensions of Weaver’s turbulent first four years in office: facing down tragedy and the turmoil of the city’s residents as the water crisis hit one of the poorest and most violent cities in the country, and then representing the city as it was thrust into the national spotlight, and then managing the influx — sometimes problematic, demanding and controversial — as that attention triggered millions of dollars of aid, donations and visits from hundreds of outsiders. We are told because of her schedule crunch we have 20 minutes, less than we expected; we negotiated for 30, understanding that we would not get to,all our questions.

She sits down at one end of a long table in her conference room with two EVM reporters. At the other end are Candice Mushatt, her communications director, and Aonie Gilcreast, Weaver’s chief advisor and outreach development liaison. Gilcreast is an old friend who had served her for the first three years as a volunteer but then was hired officially for a $120,000 salary provided out of a $3 million Kellogg Foundation economic development grant. “It was overwhelming at times,” Weaver says, reflecting on how she had no “honeymoon” to speak of following the Nov. 2015 election in which she ousted incumbent Dayne Walling, based on her focused campaign promising action on the water crisis. “It’s been nonstop,” she said. “It was exhausting — and it still is.” But as her mayoral campaign for a second term picks up steam, she’s taking some time to reflect. “I sometimes use that quote from Ronald Reagan,” she says with a smile: “Are you better off than four years ago?