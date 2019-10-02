Rep. Sheldon Neeley: “We should be further along”

Speaking with East Village Magazine on his birthday, Sept. 20, Flint mayoral candidate Sheldon Neeley offered insight about how he would conduct his administration if he wins the Nov. 5 election. He was pressed for time and was able to grant 20 minutes on the phone for the interview.

Neeley cited that if elected, his focus would be on what he calls his “Five Points of Light” — residential, recreation, economics, education and safety.

Neeley is familiar to many Flint residents, having served as Flint’s Sixth Ward councilperson for nine years and for the last six years as Michigan’s 34th District state representative.

He could be characterized as a seasoned politician, from his years of experience holding elected offices. In his terms in the state legislature, he has served on the health policy, commerce and trade, tax policy, local government, and transportation and infrastructure committees. For the past four years Neeley has served on the legislative Black Caucus in the House of Representatives.

He’s been on the mayoral track before: 10 years ago, Neeley ran for mayor of Flint against Dayne Walling and lost.

Today, trying again, he said he wants to bring back respect and trust when it comes to the city administration working with city council and the citizens.

“The city administration and city council are co-equal branches of government, each with different responsibilities,” he said. “It’s important for the city administration and city council to understand we have a mandate to be followed.”

The night before, Sept. 19, Neeley spoke to about 85 residents gathered at Mott Community College for a College Cultural Neighborhood Association (CCNA) meeting. There Neeley said his administration would be populated by professionals and qualified individuals, not “friends and family.” When he spoke to EVM he clarified that what he meant was that he was not going to choose leaders and directors in his administration just because they were his friends or they went to church together — alluding to several of Mayor Karen Weaver’s appointments.