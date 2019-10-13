Humanity in Harmony festival returns Saturday Oct. 19

By Jan Worth-Nelson

The seventh annual Humanity in Harmony Music Festival featuring a quartet of four varied acts is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Flint Institute of Music’s MacArthur Recital Hall. The event is sponsored by the Flint Jewish Federation.

The festival also offers a free master class in jazz performance at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 followed by a free Meg Okura concert at 7 p.m., as a part of The FIM’s “Music Around Town Series.”

The week’s events are aligned with the Daniel Pearl World Music Days events around the world. The Humanity in Harmony Concert is the only one in Michigan, according to the Federation. Pearl was a Wall Street Journal reporter murdered while covering a story in Pakistan in 2002.

The four acts scheduled for Saturday night are:

–The Meg Okura Jazz Quartet: Called “the queen of chamber jazz” by All About Jazz magazine, Okura is a Grammy-nominated violinist and composer combining modern jazz elements from East and West, Jewish and Japanese music cultures.

–Mustard’s Retreat: Local favorite Mustard’s Retreat, Ann Arbor-based and frequent Flint performers Mustard’s Retreat comes back to town with their “soothing harmonies” after more than 14 albums, and millions of miles and decades on the road.

–We Are the Northern Lights: A New York based indie pop folk duo includes singer songwriters Sheldon Low and his partner and wife, Hadar Orshalimy.

–The Dort Honors String Quartet: Comprised of four high school musicians from the Flint School of the Performing Arts.

The festival also honors ABC-12 reporter and anchor Dawn Jones as the 2019 Daniel Pearl World Music Days Journalist in Residence. According to Flint Jewish Federation officials, Jones talked to local students and addressed area service organizations about the importance of journalists. She also judged journalism scholarship entries submitted by local high school students competing for $1,000 in scholarships.

Host and producer of the Humanity in Harmony show is Michael J. Thorp, local broadcaster, writer and program planner.