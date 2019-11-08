Neeley resigns as state rep, effective Monday, to become Flint’s new mayor

The following press release just landed from the office of state Rep. Sheldon Neeley, Flint’s mayor-elect:

“FLINT — On Monday, state Rep. Sheldon Neeley will officially resign his seat in the state House of Representatives and be sworn into his next chapter of public service as Mayor of the city of Flint. Neeley served as the state representative of the 34th House District for five years.

“When I came to Lansing, my city was in the middle of one of the worst public health and confidence crises our state has ever faced. Abandoned by our state’s leaders, we had no other choice but to find the strength within ourselves to move Flint forward again,” said Neeley. “During my time in the Legislature, I have worked to rebuild my city and repair our resident’s shaken trust. Despite serving through a time of despair for our community, I’m honored to have been a voice for the people of Flint at the Capitol and am humbled to continue my service in this new capacity.”

During his time in the Legislature, Neeley sponsored numerous pieces of legislation, including Public Act 478 of 2016, which requires responsible authorities to notify the public within 72 hours of identifying a Tier II water violation. This legislation is considered the first law to specifically address the Flint Water Crisis and ensure the public is always kept aware of possible contaminants in their water.”

