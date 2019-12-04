Flint Registry paying $50 for completed water crisis surveys

The Flint Registry is increasing “thank you checks” for completing surveys about individual exposure to Flint water during the crisis from $25 to $50 in December and January 2020.

“We want everyone in Flint to benefit from the awesomeness of the Flint Registry. Thousands have already joined and gotten connected and supported to critical health and development services,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and director of the MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative.

“We hope this winter hope this winter ‘THANK YOU’ promotion encourages more people to sign up,” she said.

According to Ebony Stith, communications manager of the Registry, more than 12,500 have begun the enrollment process and 2,500 have fully enrolled in the Flint Registry, described in a July, 2018 EVM story. Of those who have fully enrolled, over 3,650 referrals have already been made to critical health and development services. The Registry was described here in

“The most common referrals are for health care access, neurodevelopmental assessment, education services, lead inspection and abatement, and pipe replacement. In less than a year of launching, the Flint Registry is filling unmet needs and is already dramatically improving the lives of Flint residents,” Stith reported.

The increased checks are valid only for individuals who fully complete their Flint Registry enrollment between Dec. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. The increased $50 check is not available for previous enrollees who completed their survey before Dec. 1. Checks may take up to 8-12 weeks to arrive in the mail, according to Stith.

What is the Flint Registry?

The Flint Registry is a public health registry for anyone exposed to Flint water because they lived, worked, or attended school in the City of Flint from April 25, 2014, to Oct. 15, 2015. The Flint Registry connects people to services and programs that currently exist in the community to aid in the recovery process, as well as measures how the crisis has impacted the Flint community. The Flint Registry is based in Flint and created in partnership with the people of Flint, including the City of Flint, the Greater Flint Health Coalition, educators, clinicians, community-based organizations, and more.

The Registry is supported by a four-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Environmental Health to Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s Division of Public Health.

More information is available at flintregistry.org, email FlintRegistry@hc.msu.edu, or call (833) GO-FLINT.

—Edited by EVM Staff

