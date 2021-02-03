Genesee County Land Bank accepting applications for 2021 Clean & Green season

Applications for community groups to participate in the 2021 Clean & Green program are being accepted now through Feb. 26, according to a press release from the Genesee County Land Bank (GCLB).

Clean & Green supports community-based groups in cleaning, maintaining, and beautifying otherwise vacant properties in Genesee county. Each group maintains at least 25 lots every three weeks and receives a stipend of at least $3,000.

Groups are selected to participate in the program through a competitive application process. Applications are due by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.

According to the press release, partners in the Clean & Green program in 2020 maintained nearly 3,700 vacant properties every three weeks in and around the city of Flint and mowed more than 22,000 vacant properties. Partners also engaged over 500 residents, including 200 youth, in improving their neighborhoods. GCLB values the program’s contribution toward eliminating blight in and around Flint at more than $1.1 million.

According to research by the University of Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center, programs like Clean & Green reduce crime in neighborhoods, including 40 percent fewer violent crimes overall and 30 percent fewer assaults than street segments with vacant, abandoned lots without community-engaged greening activities.

For more information click here or contact Raynetta Speed, by phone at (810) 257-3088 ext. 536 or e-mail cleangreen@thelandbank.org.

EVM Staff can be reached at eastvillagemagazineflint@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

