Customers at two area KFCs may have been exposed to Hepatitis A in November

Anyone who consumed food or drink from the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 6021 Dort Hwy in Grand Blanc or 9230 Birch Run Road in Birch Run during two time frames in November may have been exposed to Hepatitis A from a foodservice worker employed at both places.

Dates of the possible exposure are Nov. 14-16 at the Birch Run KFC or between Nov. 20-26 at the Grand Blanc KFC.

“Anyone who visited KFC in Grand Blanc or Birch Run during these dates and has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or has a sudden onset of any symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their doctor.Michigan,” according to an urgent recommendation from The Genesee County Health Department.

The health department in both Genesee and Saginaw counties said both KFC facilities are cooperating with the investigation.

A press release further stated, “Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure. People who were possibly exposed at the Birch Run KFC location are outside the 14 days to get post exposure vaccination to prevent illness; however they should seek medical attention if any hepatitis A symptoms develop. For people who may have been exposed at the Grand Blanc KFC location it is important to get the vaccination as soon as possible.”

A hepatitis A vaccination clinic was held Tuesday, and another will be held from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Genesee County Health Department Burton Branch, G-3373 S. Saginaw St., Burton.

According to the GCHD, regular clinic hours for hepatitis A vaccinations at the Genesee County Health Department Burton Branch are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-4 p.m. and Thursday evening 4-6 p.m. by appointment.