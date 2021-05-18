East Village Magazine Readership Survey – Help Shape The EVM

East Village Magazine needs your help. After 43 years, we’ve reached a crossroad. We would greatly appreciate your input and assistance as we explore the possible future forks in that road.
Our crossroad is this: our staff is extremely small (volunteers and minimally paid reporters), and the
amount of local news which we feel needs to be covered has grown. Flint is a fascinating and vibrant community which we believe has many stories to tell. But there are too few of us to do the job we feel needs to be done.
Frankly, our staff is experiencing burn out, and we are now engaged in creating a strategic sustainability plan that we can move forward on. Among the alternatives being considered are:
- Raise the funds to offer legitimate compensation for reporting, editing, layout, etc.,
- Mount a focused campaign to recruit and expand EVM’s staff to cover the work load,
- Cease the print publication and move totally on line,
- Collaborate with other small local publications to expand coverage, or,
- Worst case, close up shop.
We’d greatly appreciate if you fill the form below . We have valued your support over the years and hope that together, probably under a new and more inclusive name, we can move our unique publication into the future.
Also, if you are so inclined, please consider a donation to EVM.
On to the survey: