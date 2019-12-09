Mayor to residents: help test water quality before crucial deadline

Flint residents, who once turned themselves into chemists by the thousands at the height of the water crisis, are being asked by Mayor Sheldon Neeley to urgently once again become scientists and test their water quality.

In a press release issued this morning, City of Flint Communications Director Marjory Raymer said “The City of Flint is combining forces with the United Way, Habitat for Humanity and the state of Michigan to meet its deadline to conduct water quality tests at homes most at risk for having lead service lines.

About 100 Flint homes have been pinpointed that specifically meet criteria for the test.

“The testing is required for the city to remain in compliance with the federal Lead and Copper Rule and state Safe Drinking Water Act. The City of Flint is putting a massive effort behind collecting water samples in order to meet a Dec. 31 deadline,” she explained.

“We need to raise awareness of the importance of our city’s ongoing water testing. The testing is important and we need residents’ help,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We must continue to monitor the safety of our water. If you or someone in your home is asked to submit a water sample, please do.”

Raymer said “Testing must be done at single-family homes that meet very specific criteria. The state of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has helped to identify more than 100 homes in Flint that could fulfill the requirement.

“So far the city has collected approximately 20 valid samples, but it needs a minimum of 60. Called Tier I water sampling, all communities in Michigan are required to participate, but because of ongoing line replacement work the effort is more challenging in Flint than most communities.

“The City of Flint missed its last reporting deadline in July, fulfilling that requirement for testing in September. That missed deadline put city crews behind headed into the current reporting period.

Testing outreach and recruitment will be conducted by Community Outreach and Resident Education (CORE) teams operated through United Way and Habitat for Humanity. Raymer said the CORE teams would be driving Habitat for Humanity trucks and have identification badges.

CORE crews will return to the home to pick up the completed water samples.

In the press release, Mayor Neeley also reminded residents that service line replacement crews continue to work throughout the city.

“At least 1,000 households have not been able to be reached – that tally is still growing and expected to be far higher,” Raymer stated.

“This is for the safety of our city and generations to come. I urge all homeowners to allow our work crews and contractors access to check your service lines and replace any lead pipes,” Neeley said.

To opt-in to the service line replacement project or to check the status of your service lines, call 810-410-1133, email fasststart@cityofflint.com, or go online at bit.ly/Opt-In-Online.

–Edited by EVM Staff