An afternoon of music by all women composers performed by pianist Sandra Mogensen will be presented at Court Street United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 23.

This event, titled en pleine lumiere, is sponsored by an endowment of the Elton and Elsie West fund. The Wests are long time members of the church. For more information about the pianist visit sandramogensen.com. – EVM staff

