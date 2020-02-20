When legends come to life: from zombies to vampires with the Goblin King Players

Kristina Lakey, a resident Flint artist and founder of the Flint Zombie Walk, formed her Flint-based company, the Goblin King Players, in 2016.

“The impetus started at the Good Beans Café with the ‘Labyrinth’ burlesque show,” Lakey, 35, recalls. “We had three shows and we sold out three shows which at the time seemed huge because 50 people – and you know it’s hard to sell out performance shows. Now it seems like a small amount compared to what we get (currently) but at the time it was big and it felt like we should do more.”

Lakey suggested to her cast the idea for shadowcasting the film. “I knew we would have to have the right theatre so it was nine months later that I asked The Redford (in Detroit) if we could do a show there and when they said yes I was like okay quick I gotta think up a name for the company.”

That name would be The Goblin King Players, named after the David Bowie character from “Labyrinth,” the film for which the company first designed a shadowcast.

Shadow casting is when a movie plays on a screen and actors act it without looking at the screen behind them. For an audience attending a Goblin King Players shadow cast performance, it’s like watching a film in live action.

“For us it’s about accuracy of costumes and props as much as possible,” Lakey explains, “so that when you look at the screen and you look at the actor they look like the same person to you.”

Lakey has been involved in theatre since high school. She’s married to actor and musician Dan Gerics, and even their daughter, Willow, sometimes participates in their performances. She is an ASL interpreter by day and a freelance actor when not involved in her own creative projects.

She founded the Zombie Walk in 2009 – the last one taking place in 2018 — when the cast members made themselves up like zombies and wandered the streets of downtown moaning and groaning and raising money for charities, including water for Flint residents during the water crisis. While most of the actors are from Flint or Detroit, the mock-scary crew have been joined by celebrity guests and staged costume contests and an annual Thriller Dance.