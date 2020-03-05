The Board of Review’s Revised Rules set to be put in place at it’s next regular meeting

After nearly an hour and a half of disruptions with Flint residents and a Council member being removed. The city council got back to business with a public hearing that was required to be held before a new set of revised rules could be implemented by The Board of Review.

Previously in the evening’s special city council meeting Councilperson Eric Mays (1st ward) was removed from the council chambers for disorderly behavior.

The agenda stated that the purpose of the special city council meeting was to have a public hearing to consider the revised General Rules of the Board of Review and for the public to chime in before the rules are put into place.

The public hearing proceeded and Chairman of the Board of Review and 2nd ward resident, Robert Stamps, spoke at the podium.

Stamps explained to the council that the reason The Board of Review initiated changes in the rules was because the rules had not changed since 1987.

Stamps said the board wanted to make the rules “more user friendly”. He explained the board modified some rules and updated others.

The City Clerk explained that after this public hearing the revised rules will be placed on the city’s website. The revised rules will be in place and used at the next Board of Review regular meetings which are listed below.

More about The Board of Review can be viewed on the city’s website here

The Board of Review meets on the 3rd floor of City Hall in Council Chambers. The Board of Review will hear property owner appeals of assessed and taxable valuations and property classification on the following dates: Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The next City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9 in council chambers on the 3rd floor of City Hall.

EVM assistant editor and city council beat reporter Tom Travis can be reached at tomntravis@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

