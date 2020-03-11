City of Flint issues emergency health alerts to residents for coronavirus

The City of Flint has issued the following alerts in light of the corona virus situation:

“The City of Flint is issuing an emergency health alert to all residents to raise awareness of and slow the spread of coronavirus disease.

“The City of Flint is working closely with its partners on the local, state and federal level,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will continue to respond proactively based on the best advice and guidance available.”

The City of Flint is also asking local agencies to help create additional awareness of COVID-19 by publicly posting the attached fact sheets designed to help residents take every precaution to help slow the spread of the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control information sheets provide detailed information about COVID-19 and the other details how to effectively wash your hands.

The City of Flint also is sharing the following precaution issued by Hurley Medical Center earlier today.

We encourage all members of our local community to be active in your role of prevention of all contagious diseases. Precautions everyone can take include, but are not limited to:

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing in between fingers and wrists.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and wrists, rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Frequently disinfect high-traffic surfaces in your home such as doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, remote controls, faucets, tablets and cell phones.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick – use a 6-foot buffer rule.

Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw the tissue away. Do not use your hands to cover a cough or a sneeze.

For immediate, up-to-date information on Covid-19, please visit the official website of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/covid19. For detailed information regarding the status of Covid-19 in Michigan, please visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.”