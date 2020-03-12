More coronavirus cancellations: ArtWalk/Buckham Gallery, College Cultural Neighborhood Association

In the latest coronavirus updates, cancellation announcements have arrived this evening from both Buckham Gallery, including cancellations of part of Friday’s Art Walk; and from the College Cultural Neighborhood Association (CCNA) which has cancelled its March 19 and April 16 meetings.

Here are statements from each organization.

CCNA:

As a mindful response to the current COVID-19 virus situation, and the city of Flint’s current warning to avoid large gatherings of people in social situations, the College Cultural Neighborhood Association is cancelling our meetings through the end of April. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy as we all do our best to navigate the challenges that a public health event such as this presents.

The CCNA membership meeting of Thurs. March 19 and the CCNA neighborhood watch committee meeting of Thurs. April 16 are cancelled.

Michigan.gov information on COVID-19:

https://www.michigan.gov/ coronavirus/0,9753,7-406- 98178—,00.html

https://www.michigan.gov/ documents/mdhhs/nCOV-2019_ General_Fact_Sheet_v2-4-20_ 680266_7.pdf

Genesee County Health Department

https://gchd.us/coronavirus/? mc_cid=f7ed0fe88c&mc_eid= f68f64fb89

World Health Organization information:

https://www.who.int/ emergencies/diseases/novel- coronavirus-2019?inf_contact_ key= 5f7d53f8243d1e50f40718ab43c9bd 087e470d92b8b75168d98a0b8cac0e 9c09

Buckham Gallery:

A change of plans…

To encourage the community to follow guidelines established by health organizations and government agencies, Buckham Gallery will not be participating in the March 13 Art Walk. The Greater Flint Arts Council and the MW Gallery are also cancelling their participation in this month’s Art Walk. At this time Governor Whitmer has requested that events and gatherings which draw over 100 people be canceled or postponed. Our organization chooses to honor her request, an action that may help slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Buckham Gallery will maintain regular hours. The gallery will continue to be open Wednesday – Friday 11 AM to 6 PM, Saturday 11 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday 1 to 5 PM. Please feel free to stop by and view the Cool City Art Auction offerings. The artwork is labeled with the starting bids and the Buy-It-Now prices. More information about changes to this year’s auction will be provided next week. We look forward to resuming our participation in Art Walk as soon as it is in everyone’s best interest to do so. In April, Buckham Gallery is presenting a fabulous exhibition, Conversations With Our Mentor, featuring the artwork of three artists who were mentored by prominent Detroit artist Charles McGee: Linda Allen, Christina Haylett, and Claudia Hershman. A work by Charles McGee will also be included in the exhibition. It’s an exhibit to look forward to!

