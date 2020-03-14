Flint Institute of Arts, Flint Institute of Music coronavirus closures announced

Posted on Mar 14, 2020
The Flint Institute of Arts (FIA)and the FIA Art School will be closed through April 5, according to a statement issued Saturday. The Flint School of Performing Arts (FSPA) part of the Flint Institute of Music (FIM) will be closed for three weeks. More details from both the FIA and the FIM–and regarding the Flint Repertory Theatre — can be found below.
[FLINT, MI] – Based on the recent mandate by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Flint School of Performing Arts (FSPA) lessons, classes and ensemble rehearsals will be closed for three weeks. The Flint Repertory Theatre Education Department (Flint Rep Ed) is also canceling the Saturday, March 14 showcase performance and its Spring Break Theatre Camp. Flint Rep Seasonal Shorts rehearsals and productions are being postponed.
Both the FSPA and the Flint Rep Ed are still accepting registration and tuition assistance applications for the Spring term, which begins April 6 at FSPA and April 13 at Rep Ed. The Flint Repertory Theatre business office, as well as the Flint Institute of Music main building and Flint School of Performing Arts business office, remain open for business.
Just yesterday, the Flint Institute of Music announced it was suspending all events and performances that include 100 people or more for the next 30 days (April 11) at the FSPA, Flint Symphony Orchestra, The Whiting and the Capitol Theatre, including this weekend’s Flint Symphony and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra performances at The Whiting.
Flint Repertory Theatre productions will continue due to their smaller audience sizes, however, ticket sales will be capped at 99. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest which opened Friday night March 13 will close Sunday, March 15. The performance schedule has been shortened. Those who have purchased tickets for the second weekend of performances March 20-22 may exchange for an opening weekend performance by contacting the ticket center at 810-237-7333.
For the most up to date information please visit thefim.org or call FIM at 810.238.1350
FIA and FIA Art School Closing Through 4/05
As the spread of COVID-19 continues worldwide, the Flint Institute of Arts has been assessing and investigating all options regarding our venues and operations.
The decision has been made to close all public spaces at the Flint Institute of Arts, including the FIA Art School, effective March 14. All public programs, special and/or private events, and meetings between March 14 and April 5 are postponed or cancelled at this time. All visitors are encouraged to explore the FIA’s collections and programs by visiting flintarts.org or the FIA Facebook page during this public closure.
Although this was a difficult decision, the health and safety of FIA guests, students, volunteers, and staff is our first priority. The museum recognizes its part in helping minimize the spread of the virus and its impact on the community and national health systems. The FIA is grateful for the continued support it receives as it moves through this unprecedented time with other cultural insitutions.
