More cancellations: Woodside Church, Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence

In person worship cancelled at Woodside–statement received today:

Based on recommendations from the Michigan Dept of Health and Human Services and our UCC [United Church of Christ] Michigan Conference, Woodside Church is suspending all activities including Sunday worship gatherings for the rest of March. Pastor Deb will be streaming an abbreviated worship on Sunday mornings, and the office will remain open. For more information, watch Facebook, check our website (woodsidechurch.net) or subscribe to text alerts (text “woodside” to 31996).

Cancelled: Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence Presents

The Gun Show

A Non-Partisan Play About Guns

Thursday, March 19 @ 7 pm

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint

2474 S. Ballenger Hwy

Contact: 810-232-4023

MCPGV and Director Rob Roznowski are producing

The Gun Show, written by Playwright E.M. Lewis.

The one-actor play explores Ms. Lewis’s unique

perspective and relationship with guns and American

gun culture. The Narrative leans neither left or right,

instead centers on the question-can we talk about this?

Ticket: $5 Suggested Donation

Sponsors

Meta Peace Team

Michigan Faith in Action

Michigan Unitarian Universalist Justice Network

Pax Christi, Michigan

Peace Action of Michigan

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Flint

Woodside Outreach & Social Action Team

Any questions regarding these events, call UUCF at 810-232-4023

Thank you!

–EVM Staff

