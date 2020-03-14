ICGF International Women’s Day observance cancelled because of coronavirus

The Monday, March 16 observance of International Women’s Day has been cancelled, according to Phyllis Sykes, media contact for the International Center of Greater Flint. It was to have featured U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and had been moved to the Flint Farmers’ Market.

Genesee County Women Celebrate International Women’s Day

VENUE CHANGE

FLINT –

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the International Center of Greater Flint in collaboration with the Links Incorporated, Flint Area Chapter, will host a community event celebrating International Women’s Day. Due to circumstances beyond our control, the event will now be held at Flint’s Farmer Market at 300 E. 1st St. in downtown Flint from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This year, the highlighted speaker is The Honorable Rashida Tlaib of the United States House of Representatives. Congresswoman Tlaib is the first woman of Palestinian descent in Congress, the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan legislature, and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900’s and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. At last year’s Flint celebration, more than 100 women attended the local event. This year, that number is expected to increase as Genesee county women from various cultural backgrounds are expected to join women in cities across the world in this global celebration. Celebrations will be held throughout the first week of March, with the official day being March 8th.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets go to www.icgflint.org. For more information contact The International Center of Greater Flint @ 810.877.3348 or internationalcenterflint@gmail.com.

Phyllis Sykes

The International Center of Greater Flint

810.877-3348

