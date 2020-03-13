Flint Community Schools to provide meals, laptops, “learning packets” in coronavirus response

Two meals a day, Google Chromebooks, and ‘learning packets” will be provided to Flint public school students throughout the coronavirus school closure, Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez announced today.

Flint schools were at first closed Friday and will be closed from Monday, March 16 through April 5, along with all other K-12 schools in the state following a decree Thursday from Michigan Gov.Gretchen Whitmer as the state tries to grapple with the effects of the virus.

In a document provided by the district’s public relations agency, Lopez laid out a “District Contingency Plan for COVID-19 School Closure.”

Chromebooks, grade-appropriate packets to be distributed

“The safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff is our first priority. To ensure the continuation of student learning, standards-based learning packets will be provided to students from kindergarten through grade 10, with supplemental online resources also available,” Lopez stated through Lambert, Edwards and Associates, Inc., a statewide public relations firm that contracts with the district.

“Our goal for students in grades 11 and 12 is to ensure students remain on track for graduation. As such, students will be provided Google Chromebooks and access to standards-based, credit bearing courses through Edgenuity,” the Lopez statement read.

“Students with special needs will receive learning packets that include the grade level targets and specific learning targets that are in alignment with a student’s individual IEPs.

“Families will be notified next week by robocall, website announcement and social media with details on the distribution of all learning packets,” the statement said.

Breakfasts, lunches to be available at 24 sites twice a day

“To ensure the nutritional resources our students rely on are available, the District will execute the USDA “Summer Feeding” program model during the time the students are out of school, using 24 access sites across the city of Flint to provide students with meals twice per day—at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“Families who are unable to make it to the Food Distribution Sites can contact their school or the office of Student Services to see if alternative arrangements can be made.

Staff work schedules clarified: teachers’ planning day March 16

“In response to the Governor’s closure of schools, Flint Community Schools will run a “summer” work schedule for select staff from March 16-27. The district’s pre-existing Spring Break, March 30-April 3, will proceed as planned. Daily or hourly staff will also be invited to work during the next two weeks in collaborative teams to fulfill a critical component of the District Improvement Plan—Student and Family Wellness Checks. Teachers will have the voluntary option to participate in a planning day on Monday, March 16, and teachers will have compensatory time for participation.

Large gatherings, sports events postponed

“The District will continue to take its cues and directions from the Genesee County Department of Health and the State of Michigan Department of Health—as such, large gatherings, athletic events and field trips are postponed until further notice.

“Staff and students are highly encouraged to follow the preventative measures outlined by the CDC. Pertinent updates will be provided on the district website (flintschools.org) and through social media.”

The statement concluded, “We are deeply grateful to all who collaborated to create this plan, including administrators, teachers, staff, union leadership, the Board of Education, and external partners including CSM Services, First Student, SodexoMagic, Vartek and the CRIM Fitness Foundation. Their contribution to the health and well-being of our students in this particular challenge is nothing short of amazing.”

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

