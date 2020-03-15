Flint City Hall closing to the public Tuesday because of COVID-19: Neeley recommends limits on gathering size

The City of Flint tonight issued a statement saying Flint City Hall will temporarily close to the public Tuesday, March 17, due to “the continuing spread of COVID-19.”

The statement also said Mayor Sheldon Neeley recommends all local businesses, places of worship and other gathering spaces “voluntarily limit the size of their gatherings,” indicating the city will cancel all “nonessential” meetings and keep all other gatherings to 30 people or fewer.

And Neeley reiterated his announcement from Thursday that the City of Flint is offering water service reconnection to residents. Although no water shut offs have occurred in the City for five months, the order helps to ensure all Flint families have access to water.

Here is the rest of the statement:

“Mayor Neeley is also recommending all local businesses, places of worship, and other gathering spaces voluntarily limit the size of their gatherings.

“The health, safety and welfare of our residents and our employees is and always has been our guiding principle,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Essential city services will continue and all departments have established alternative means of doing city business whenever possible.

“All employees are to report to work as usual on Monday, March 16.

“Mayor Neeley is recommending all local establishments — including places of worship, restaurants, businesses, movie theaters, etc. — voluntarily adhere to these protocols issued by the state of Michigan:

Gather in groups of 30 or fewer.

Cancel large gatherings including concerts, conferences, and sporting events

Limit room capacity to 50 percent of actual room capacity.

“Take-and-go meals will be available at several City locations including Berston Field House, Brennan Community Center, and Hasselbring Senior Center. Residents who need assistance should contact those facilities directly for additional information.

“For City of Flint employees, additional precautions have been instituted for first responders and others who perform city functions that require direct interaction. It is mandated that:

Work surfaces are to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Technology is to be used to facilitate and reduce face-to-face communication.

Drop boxes are to be utilized to the fullest extent possible.

Social distancing of 6 feet is to be maintained wherever possible and/or physical barriers are to be installed.

All residents are encouraged to continue paying their water bills and to pay online if at all possible. This is the safest option for you and our employees. To encourage online bill payment, the City of Flint is waiving all fees for online bill payment until further notice.

The City of Flint also has a dropbox available for payment by check or money order. This red drop box is located outside the front doors of Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw Street. DO NOT DEPOSIT CASH.

Some grocery convenience stores also offer bill payment services for those who must pay in cash.

Our customer service agents remain available at 810-766-7015 to answer your call if you have any questions about your water bill.”

–EVM Staff