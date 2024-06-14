Nominating petitions for Flint’s Third Ward City Councilmember now open

By EVM Staff

Nominating petitions for the 3rd Ward Flint City Council Member Recall Election are now available in the Flint City Clerk’s Office.

According to a press release June 13, 2o24, the deadline for filing nominating petitions with the Clerk’s Office will be Saturday, June 22, by 4 p.m. and the subsequent recall election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The recall election was announced on Wednesday, when Genesee County Clerk-Register Domonique Clemons confirmed that his office had validated 533 signatures for Third Ward Councilman Quincy Murphy’s recall. The total signatures represented 20 more than the required 513 to trigger the election.

Flint City Charter mandates that candidates for the Ward 3 council seat “be a registered elector of the city for one year prior to the filing deadline for the office, a resident of the ward for which they serve and must continue that residency until the end of their term.”

Further, the city clerk’s press release states that prospective candidates must submit nominating petitions “with a minimum of 51 and a maximum of 102 signatures, or by paying a $100.00 non-refundable fee” by the June 22 deadline.

Whomever is elected by popular vote on Nov. 5 will fulfill a term ending in November 2026. Local news outlets reported earlier this week that Murphy plans to keep his name on the recall ballot, saying, “I will not be giving up my seat. I’ll continue to do the work I was elected to do.”

Questions regarding nominating petitoins can be directed to the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7413 from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

