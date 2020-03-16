Coronavirus update: Two McCree programs—Stylistics, Youth Arts Explosion—postponed

The following two postponements were announced today from the New McCree Theatre:

“Due to Governor Whitmer’s advisory requsting Michigan citizens to avoid gatherings of 100 people or more as a means of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, McCree Theatre is postponing its Stylistics’ concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, until further notice.

“The Youth Arts Explosion scheduled at the New McCree Theatre, G-2138 W. Carpenter Rd., for March 28, 2020, has been postponed until further notice. The public may contact McCree Theatre at (810) 787-2200 for updates.”

–EVM Staff

