Genesee Valley Mall leasing exec knows of no plans to close so far

By Madeleine Graham, Zach Neithercut and Jan Worth-Nelson

Curious about the rumored fate of Genesee Valley Center mall? So were we at East Village Magazine. Here are a few nuggets revealed in a recent correspondence with several mall-related executives.

The mall was sold in December to Namdar Realty Group based in New York City, at a price that executives there we talked to declined to provide.

Elliot Nassim is president of Mason Asset Management which handles leasing for the Namdar Realty Group, and CH Capital Group–a partnership that spans acquisition, leasing and property management. Nassim explained that Namdar Realty Group is responsible for the management of the properties and Mason Asset Management handles leasing.

While anything could change based on the coronavirus chaos, Nassim asserted he does not know of any current plans for the mall’s remaining anchors — J.C.Penney and Macy’s. [Both J.C. Penney and Macy’s have been closed because of the coronavirus, however]. An indoor playground called Play Big opened in December 2018 in the former Burlington store.

Getting further specific information on the status of the mall through management proved unsuccessful, so an EVM staff writer walked the mall on Sunday, March 15 and counted 41 vacancies and 73 open. Thirteen were closed — due either to Sunday hours or COVID-19 closures.

Including stands/cart businesses as well as the food court:

Vacant Total: 41

JCPenny wing/Wing E: 13 stores, 3 stands

Macy’s wing/Wing S: 2 stores, 2 stands

Play Big wing/Wing W: 4 stores

Wing N: 6 stores (including Sear’s), 1 stand

Outside: 2 stores, 1 restaurant (Bar Louie)

Center of Mall: 1 store

Food Court: 6 Open Total: 73

JCPenny wing/Wing E: 19 stores, 2 stands

Macy’s wing/Wing S: 17 stores, 2 stands

Play Big wing/Wing W: 8 stores

Wing N: 11 stores, 1 stand

Outside: 4 stores, 2 restaurants

Center of Mall: 1 store, 3 restaurants/food stands

Food Court: 3 Closed due to Sunday hours or COVID-19 Total: 13

JCPenny wing/Wing E: 1 stand

Macy’s wing/Wing S: 4 stores, 1 stands

Play Big wing/Wing W: 2 stores

Wing N: 4 stores, including Genesee District Library, 1 stand

Outside: 1 (Flint Public Art Project)

“The landscape of retail is changing, and we work alongside our tenants to create new concepts and strategies to attract patrons,” Nassim said. “We’re committed to the long-term success of our properties—we invest in the future of our assets. Our goal is always to determine the highest and best use of each of our properties, and that remains true for Genesee Valley Center Mall.”

Asked specifically about J.C. Penney’s and Macy’s, Nassim responded, “We are not currently aware of any plans for either anchor.” As for Sears, closed in 2018, he said, “We do not own the Sears block, so we are not aware of any future plans for the space.”

The 1.3 million-square-foot mall has been a staple of the Flint Township Community, since 1970, when it opened with 56 stores.

According to Wikipedia, Genesee Valley Center was developed originally by a retail division of Detroit, Michigan-based Hudson’s department stores.[4] Sears, the northern anchor, was the first store to open in May 1970. “Hudson’s followed two months later, with this location being the chain’s largest store outside of Detroit.[5] These two stores served as the northern and southern anchor stores to the mall, respectively. On Aug. 8, 1970, Genesee Valley Center opened to the public” It included a Hamady Brothers supermarket and Cunningham Drug A Woolworth dime store opened next to Sears.

Again, according to Wikipedia, “in 1979, an eastern wing anchored by JCPenney was added to the mall. A mezzanine level with a food court was added in 1987. The Cunningham Drug Store was demolished for a wing featuring a Mervyns in 1993, Montgomery Ward was also added.”

These additions made the mall the largest mall in Michigan north of Detroit.

“Woolworth was briefly downsized to a cosmetics-oriented prototype called Woolworth Express before closing entirely,” according to Wikipedia. “In 2001, Montgomery Ward had closed the last of its store nationwide. The same year, Hudson’s was renamed Marshall Field’s, which itself became Macy’s when the parent company of Marshall Field’s was acquired.”

As for the mall’s immediate future — again with unknowns based on the coronavirus situation, Nassim said, “We will continue hosting events, utilize strategic marketing to attract customers and we will continue to offer a wide store selection to give the local community a reason to come to the mall.”

As for the Food Court, Nassim said, “We will continue to work with local and national vendors to bring in a variety of food options to the mall.”

Noting that outdoor concerts are something consumers have enjoyed attending in recent years, Nassim stated, “The outdoor concerts are definitely on our radar and are just one of the ideas we are considering in an effort to continue bringing patrons to the mall.”

Asked about the future of mall commerce in general, Nassim predicted, “Malls will continue to be a destination for consumers–they will begin to offer more amenities, a variety of entertainment-focused tenants, and experiential pop-ups to enhance the shopper experience.

“Today’s malls are not only anchored by department stores, but are hallmarked by a mixture of health care, restaurants, fitness studios, and more to diversify the portfolio of tenants and attract larger sections of the local market.”

