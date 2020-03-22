Flint Mayor Neeley implores city residents to keep “sheltering in place” as county cases grow to 14

A Sunday afternoon advisory from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley exhorts Flint residents to adhere to “self-imposed shelter in place guidelines” for themselves and their families.

Neeley’s recommendation comes in light of news that there are now 14 cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County, 8 deaths in Michigan, and 1,036 cases statewide, a steep increase over Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Here is the text of the statement released today:

“To protect your own health and the health of others, I ask everyone to please begin self-imposing shelter in place guidelines immediately,” Mayor Neeley said. “If you need groceries or medicine, of course you should get them.

“If you do not need to leave the house, don’t. Stay home. Stay safe.”

“The advisory DOES ask all residents to take proactive steps to protect their health and those around them. (Individuals can be carriers of COVID-19 and infect others without having symptoms.

“It does NOT stop residents from obtaining groceries and medicines or going to work. It does NOT force the closure of any business. It does NOT interfere with the City of Flint’s ongoing commitment to serve residents throughout this crisis.”

Neeley declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020 and closed City Hall to the public March 17.

According to the press release, “many City of Flint employees already are working from home, but many others are continuing to report to work as usual to make sure city services continue without interruption.”

As previously announced, all city departments remain “operational and available to serve residents” according to the statement. Contact information is available at the city’s COVID-19 information page: www.cityofflint.com/covid-19.

In summary, the “shelter in place advisory” recommends that all Flint residents:

Stay home as much as possible.

Maintain a social distance of six (6) feet from anyone who does not live in the same household when they must leave home for any reason (including shopping and reporting to work). Outdoor exercise also remains an option so long as social distancing is maintained.

Businesses are strongly encouraged to offer delivery and carry out service to customers. For businesses that remain open to the public, six (6) foot distancing should be maintained throughout the business including lines.

A list of community resources is available at www.cityofflint.com/community- resources. . More information is available at www.cityofflint.com/covid-19.

Finally, the mayors statement reminds residents that anyone in need of a water filter, replacement cartridge, water test, or water service reconnection should call (810) 410-2020 for help.

–EVM Staff

