Mott Foundation allocates $500K to coronavirus “urgent relief fund”

By Jan Worth-Nelson

A $500,000 grant to a fund rapidly developed to address local coronavirus-related needs was announced Monday morning by C.S. Mott Foundation CEO and president Ridgway White.

The Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund has been established through the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and the United Way of Genesee County. Other partners in the coalition in the fund’s launch and development include the City of Flint, the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, the Hagerman Foundation, the Ruth Mott Foundation.

The aim of the fund, according to its website, is to “quickly coordinate and deploy resources to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Flint area that are working with communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

As detailed on the fund’s rapidly developed website, the three priorities are:

Assisting with immediate and anticipated direct service needs/gaps

Maintaining or expanding internal operations and infrastructure for critical nonprofits; and

Support costs associated with additional volunteer capacity as needed in this time of crisis.

Mary Jo Herbig, communications director of the Community Foundation, said staff involved in launching and implementing the fund are working remotely and adapting like almost everyone else.

“As of today, we are still raising capital and expect to announce the application process soon,” she said.

“The coronavirus pandemic is creating extraordinary challenges for every community, and it will continue to do so in ways we’ve not yet imagined,” White said. “One thing the Mott Foundation learned during the Flint water crisis is that, while we must take immediate action to help address problems and relieve suffering, we also need keep an eye to the longer view so we’re able to help with future challenges as they unfold.”

“This is a first step. We want to assure the Flint community that we intend to be here to work with you to address the challenges we face — today and in the future,” he said. EVM Editor Jan Worth-Nelson can be reached at janworth1118@gmail.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

