National Guard coming to Flint Monday for coronavirus/ Food Bank assistance

Approximately 10 members of the Michigan National Guard are expected to arrive in Flint Monday to assist with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan as the community responds to the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office announced Sunday.

The crew will help distribute food and other “critical resources” to the community and help sustain the workload for agencies serving those in need.

“The National Guard service members are filling an important role in helping to ensure there are enough personnel on hand to distribute food and other critically important resources to the local community,” a press release from the city stated.

City officials noted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order does not apply to volunteers working in agencies helping those in need–and more volunteers are needed. The National Guard are being deployed in several community statewide.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her coronavirus response actions and for deploying the Guard.

“This is Michiganders helping Michiganders,” Neeley said. “We have gaps to fill and the National Guard is filling those vital areas for us. We are thankful for the service of Michigan National Guard as well as all of our first responders and others who are continuing to serve the residents of Flint.”

Neeley also issued thanks “to all the nonprofit entities — including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan — and their volunteers who are providing for the health, safety, and welfare of Flint residents.”

“During this crisis, we also are seeing that there are many angels living among us. We are a strong community and I am proud to see so many people step up to care for one another,” Neeley said.

The last time the Guard came to Flint was to help with bottled water distribution during the Flint water crisis.

–EVM Staff

