Water payment assistance offered by new City of Flint program

A fund to help residents pay their water bills has been approved by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Flint City Council.

According to a press release issued today, the City has “reprogrammed” $74,000 from the Community Development Block Grant to fund the effort.

Moderate to low-income residents are eligible for the Water Payment Assistance Fund, including residents now relaying on unemployment because of the coronavirus.

Residents are eligible for a credit of up to $75 on their City of Flint water bill, and can reapply for up to three water bills, according to the city announcement. “In most instances, the credit will match dollar for dollar the amount residents put toward their bills,” the statement said.

“We know people are struggling and we continue to look for every avenue possible to provide some relief,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley worked with the Flint City Council to develop and apply for funding for the program, according to the statement.

Residents can apply online at www.cityofflint.com/water- payment-assistance-fund., or call (810) 410-2020 to apply over the phone. For an email application, send a request to navigators@cityofflint.com.

After applying, residents will be connected to one of Flint’s public health navigators to confirm their eligibility.

