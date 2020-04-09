Flint schools food distribution moves to two days/week, 12 sites

To limit physical exposure between staff and residents because of the coronavirus, the days of food distribution for Flint Community Schools students have been reduced from five days a week to two days a week, according to Anita Stewart, FCS assistant superintendent, in a virtual town hall sponsored by the City of Flint today.

Starting April 13, distribution will be available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays only at the 12 sites as listed on the flyer below. Tuesday distribution will provide enough meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday meals, and Thursday distribution will cover Friday and Monday.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

