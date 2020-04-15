First person account: What to know about Covid-19 drive-through testing

By Jerry Bradshaw

Ed. Note: EVM Staff Writer Jerry Bradshaw was tested today, the first day of coronavirus testing by Hurley Medical Center at Atwood Stadium, and volunteered to offer this account of his experience. EVM assistant editor Tom Travis also went to the first day of testing — as a reporter, not as a patient— his related story about the process will be posted here soon.

When calling the Covid-19 hotline ( 810-262-3685) you will be greeted by an automated message guiding you through a variety of options – none of them for scheduling an appointment. After the message is exhausted you will receive a prompt to leave your name and phone number.

Sounds ambiguous, right? Don’t worry. Though, I have to admit – I did worry. I left my name and number and then I called back again and pressed “0″ for an operator. The individual informed me I would need a physician’s order to be tested.

I went on a lengthy Google search to find any provider within 50 miles who would accept new patients. I didn’t find one.

Then I received a call back from the hotline. They said I did not need a physician’s order as long as I fit the criteria.

I was asked to provide my name, birthdate, symptoms, and type of employment. The call took less than five minutes. I was given an appointment time and told to have my insurance card and ID ready when showing up for my test.

Upon arrival, I was quickly checked in — staying in my car — and directed to follow a long line of orange cones leading to a stop sign placed next to a tent. I was then instructed to place my vehicle in park and turn off the ignition. I was asked for my information and to hold up my ID and insurance cards so photos could be taken of each.

If you decide to provide an email address, a link will be sent to you to register for Hurley MyChart. You can download the MyChart app on your phone or use the website to set up an account. This is the fastest way to receive results. Test results will be available in 1-3 days. If you do not decide to provide an email address or if you do not have one – results will be mailed to the address you provide.